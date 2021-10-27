Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire at Florence apartment complex

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Florence.

Crews were called Wednesday afternoon to Oakland Avenue and East Royal Street to the Live Florence Apartments.

WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe saw about four firetrucks head to the scene.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries or how many units are involved.

WMBF News has reached out to the city of Florence Fire Department to get more information on the fire.

We will bring you updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Investigation underway after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
WMBF News at 6
WMBF News at 6
.
EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures
.
Investigation underway after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway