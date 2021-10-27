EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kids in Myrtle Beach will soon have the chance to see what it would be like to be a pilot, bank teller, mechanic or farmer.

The EdVenture Children’s Museum is expanding its operations.

EdVenture is packing up its children’s museum operation in the Market Common but it won’t be moving too far away.

It’ll head right up the block to the storefront right across the street from Barnes and Noble where it will have three times the space to offer that many more adventures.

“We had falling ceilings, toilets that didn’t work,” said Lisa Hailey, the CEO of EdVenture. “It was just terrible.”

When EdVenture took over the Children’s Museum of South Carolina four years ago, objective number one was finding a new facility.

They found their temporary home in the Market Common, where they agreed to a short three-year lease in a small building while they planned out the future.

Now, it looks like that future will have EdVenture planting its roots in the Market Common.

“They are now offering us this new space, that is three times the size and not even doubling our rent,” Hailey said.

That new space is on Howard Avenue where City Mac used to be.

It’s about 8,500 square feet with multiple rooms so they can have different themes throughout the building.

The new building will give EdVenture the space to handle field trips and birthday parties again, something they haven’t been able to do in the current building.

But the best part is all the new adventures.

“Still have a big flight and space exhibit area, but we’ll also have an iconic grocery store area which is big for our children’s museum, a dentist’s office.”

Plans for the new space also show a bank, farm and an auto-work store.

EdVenture asked the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority for $300,000 to help with construction and relocation expenses, which the authority happily agreed to by a unanimous vote.

“We are going to make you all proud,” said Hailey. “You have our word. Thank you very much.”

EdVenture hopes to start construction on the new storefront in January, so it would be ready to open by the time the spring season rolls around for kids to enjoy all those new adventures.

