Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Driver found hiding in tree after high-speed pursuit

By KMBC staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) – A high-speed police chase in Missouri ended with a crash Tuesday.

The suspect ended up running off into the woods, and he was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a tree.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it started just before 4 p.m., when a person in a truck pulling a trailer sped away from a traffic stop on a rural Platte County road.

Video shows him heading in the wrong direction, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that lasted for miles.

He crashed into two police cars in Tracy, Missouri. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hit three or four other cars while driving at high speeds.

The chase ended in Clay County, where the suspect crashed his truck, ran off into the woods and climbed up a tree to evade police.

After several minutes, officers talked him down, and he was taken into custody.

Charges are still pending. The suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest involving felonies and a probation violation.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Michael Oerther
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a building fire near Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
WMBF News at 6
WMBF News at 6
.
EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures
.
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway
.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to check where sex offenders live ahead of Halloween