Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash

By Conrad Hoyt and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - A husband and wife from North Carolina have been arrested 30 years after their baby’s remains were found in the trash, WITN reports.

Detectives on Oct. 21 arrested 54-year-old Scott Poole and 51-year-old Robin Byrum, both of Taylorsville, Alexander County, for the felony charge of concealing the birth of a child, officials said in a press release from the Town of Nags Head.

The release says detectives used DNA evidence to solve the case of Baby Doe, whose remains were found in a trash can rack on April 4, 1991. The officers were unable to determine the gender of the baby due to decomposition.

Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge of concealing the birth of a child in relation to the cold case of Baby Doe, whose remains were found in a trash can rack on April 4, 1991.(Town of Nags Head)

Additional charges may be filed against the couple as the investigation continues.

“These arrests are a result of many years of diligent investigation by our highly-trained and dedicated law enforcement professionals,” said Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon.

Officers began re-investigating evidence in the case in 2019, according to the press release, and sent Baby Doe’s rib bone to Othram, a private lab in The Woodlands, Texas, for forensic analysis. The lab recovered human DNA from the bone and used the material to create a “genealogical profile,” which, along with further investigation, led to Poole and Byrum.

“The tragedy of this child’s death and the manner in which his body was disposed of is compounded by the fact that, until now, no one has been found responsible for this incredibly heartbreaking act,” said Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster. “But through the hard work of Nags Head Police investigators and our law enforcement partners in the case, those who did this will be held accountable for a death that has remained unsolved for three decades.”

Poole and Byrum were jailed on bonds of $250,000 each.

Copyright 2021 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a building fire near Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
WMBF News at 6
WMBF News at 6
.
EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures
.
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway
.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to check where sex offenders live ahead of Halloween