Dining With Dockery: Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads up to Little River to try out some items from Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro!

Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro is located at 4269 Luck Avenue in Little River and offers a variety of options.

Their menu features a Lowcountry French style cuisine including seafood, various meats, desserts, and wine and dine options! There is a Happy Hour menu along with an extensive wine list for any pairing you can imagine.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of the favorites in the restaurant. You can watch the entire interview and taste testing in the video above!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

