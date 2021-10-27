Dillon County coroner identifies two North Carolina women found shot inside vehicle

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner has released the names of two women who were found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the vehicle was found wrecked on Vanderhall Road just before midnight Tuesday, but authorities discovered that the two women had been shot.

He said the driver was identified as 31-year-old Michelle Chavis from Orrum, N.C. and the passenger was 33-year-old Constance Sierra Kerns from Lumberton, N.C.

Grimsley added that the two bodies will be sent to MUSC in Charleston to be autopsied.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.