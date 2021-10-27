Submit a Tip
COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ program at Tidelands Health sees major success

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Medical experts say some people who contract COVID-19 battle symptoms of the virus weeks and months after they have recovered from the illness.

In an effort to help those dealing with lingering symptoms, Tidelands Health has developed a COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ program.

Those who continue to have COVID-19 symptoms for more than three weeks after recovering from the virus are qualified for the program.

But first, you will have to see a primary care physician and provide your detailed medical history and identify your specific needs. From there, medical professionals will guide you as to what therapies you should do and what experts you should see.

The medical professionals in charge of the program say it’s all about helping to give those who have suffered their lives back.

“People are just frustrated with how COVID has taken a toll and they are not able to live a normal life anymore, so we really want to get people back to their baseline of what they were pre-COVID,” said Dr. Lisa Centilli with Tidelands Health.

The program has had around 100 people go through so far, and doctors say they have seen incredible results in those patients.

For more information on the program, click here.

