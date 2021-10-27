Coroner names motorcyclist killed in Garden City area crash

Submit a Tip
The coroner’s office has named the motorcyclist killed in a crash last weekend in the Garden City area.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office has named the motorcyclist killed in a crash last weekend in the Garden City area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the motorcyclist as Stephen Pease, 34, of Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 Business in the area of South Jensen Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials said a Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound when the bike spilled onto the roadway. The crash killed the driver, later identified as Pease.

No other injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

