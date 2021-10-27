Submit a Tip
Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time in 20 years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It was only a 0.4% increase, but that’s still surprising for a number that’s been going down each year of the 21st century.

It’s not known exactly why people are buying more cigarettes.

Some experts say more isolation and uncertainty increase the risk of substance abuse.

The Wall Street Journal reported more smokers are switching back to cigarettes due to new restrictions on flavored vaping devices.

Cigarette maker Altria said it believes Americans are adding “nicotine occasions to their day.”

About 14% of adults in the U.S. smoke.

Wholesalers and retailers bought 203.7 billion cigarettes last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

