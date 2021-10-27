Submit a Tip
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The owner of Hillview Stables in Laurel County believes someone took a baby kangaroo, not even a year old, around closing time on Sunday night.

The animals are a big part of the attraction of Hillview Stables, WKYT reported.

“Everyone loves coming here to see my little Z-donk,” said Rick Gregory with Hillview Stables.

Gregory said you’ll find animals there rare to Kentucky, including their kangaroos, and now one of them is missing. He was taken from his pouch in a horse stall.

“The pouch is homemade. Just for a kangaroo. It was tied right here. They cut the string,” Gregory said.

The kangaroo’s name is Scooby-Doo, and he’s only about 10 pounds. Where to or why he was stolen, that’s the question.

“I’m sure everyone thinks he’s cute. ‘I’d like to have it,’ la de da. But I don’t understand it. How could you do that?” Gregory said.

What’s tougher still is that Gregory doesn’t believe Scooby is going to survive much longer because he doubts the thief knows he requires a special and very expensive formula.

If they put him on regular milk, “he will get diarrhea and likely die,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he just wants Scooby-Doo returned, and even has an offer for the thief.

“Please bring him home. Ask no questions. I’ll give you $500,” Gregory said.

He said if someone turns in the thief, he’ll pay them $1,000.

Gregory said he contacted both the sheriff’s office and state police. You can also contact Hillview Stables by calling 606-524-4994 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

