7 vehicles, Florence Co. ambulance damaged by thrown rocks, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating after reports of rock-throwing and damaged vehicles around the railroad trestle.

According to Florence PD, on the evening of Oct. 23, 2021, officers responded to the 100 block of East Palmetto Street regarding rocks being thrown off of the railroad trestle.

Seven vehicles, including a Florence County EMS Ambulance, were damaged. No suspects were located at the time of the incident.

Since the incident, several juveniles of interest have developed, FPD says.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Capt. Brandt of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or mbrandt@cityofflorence.com.

