Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

7 vehicles, Florence Co. ambulance damaged by thrown rocks, police say

(KKTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating after reports of rock-throwing and damaged vehicles around the railroad trestle.

According to Florence PD, on the evening of Oct. 23, 2021, officers responded to the 100 block of East Palmetto Street regarding rocks being thrown off of the railroad trestle.

Seven vehicles, including a Florence County EMS Ambulance, were damaged. No suspects were located at the time of the incident.

Since the incident, several juveniles of interest have developed, FPD says.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Capt. Brandt of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or mbrandt@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Michael Oerther
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Investigation underway after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
WMBF News at 6
WMBF News at 6
.
EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures
.
Investigation underway after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway