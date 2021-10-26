Submit a Tip
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

