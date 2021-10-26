Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

What’s for lunch?: National supply chain issues hit Horry County Schools cafeterias

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nationwide supply issues could soon impact students in the Grand Strand.

Horry County Schools is dealing with several shortages that may lead to changes for school lunches.

“There are multiple impacts across the country regarding the supply chain and its impact on its operation,” HCS Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said during a board meeting Monday.

From truck driver shortages to back-up at the ports, the supply of basic products across multiple sectors continues to be an issue.

At HCS, the supply issue is most felt when the lunch bell rings.

“Availability of these items that we need, changes daily,” said Daryl Brown, HCS Chief Officer for Support Services. “Unfortunately, these shortages may impact our menus with little or no notice at all.”

Students should be prepared to eat something that isn’t on the menu for the foreseeable future because it could happen on any given day.

Brown said the district will make do with what it has in the event of a shortage.

If they don’t have a menu item they’ll try to substitute it with something similar.

“Not only are we having food shortages, we’re having Styrofoam and paper shortages as well,” said Brown.

Many HCS schools still don’t have their cafeterias open because of the pandemic, with students having lunch delivered to their classrooms on Styrofoam plates.

The Styrofoam shortages may force some schools to re-open lunchrooms earlier than they planned.

“Many of our students will be transitioning to the cafeteria within the next couple of weeks to be served their meals,” said Brown. “This adjustment will allow us to use plastic trays instead of Styrofoam trays.”

Brown says the district is working with its distributors to make sure it has everything it needs to operate its nutrition program. He didn’t offer a timeline Monday for how long they expect this to be an issue.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Drivers are asked to avoid part of Higwhay 17 Bypass after this crash on Monday.
Crash causes tractor-trailer to leak fuel off Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
.
‘People of employ were in on this:’ Officials say Coral Sands Motel was long-standing issue version
.
New tech helps Pee Dee firefighters extinguish massive blaze
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard