Waccamaw grant increases housing options in Myrtle Beach

By Laura Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More housing options are on the horizon after Myrtle Beach City Council approved a grant from the Waccamaw Community Foundation.

City leaders say there is a need for more workforce housing, affordable housing and general accommodations.

This grant allows city officials to continue working with Habitat for Humanity on developing this project.

Money will go toward more research into housing data and help to bring in national experts.

The Waccamaw foundation works with donors across Horry and Georgetown Counties, matching donors to ongoing projects that need funding.

Executive Director Mike Mancuso said the foundation gave a grant to the city for this project in order to increase understanding and better plan.

“The city knows that there’s a need, and I believe, from what I understand in this project, this is now really taking a deep dive to look at what the needs are, where they are, and what the steps are going to be to accomplish this,” Mancuso said.

Moving forward, Habitat for Humanity will be able to come back with final project recommendations at the end of January.

This is the same timeline officials hope to work on developing new housing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

