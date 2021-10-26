U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold press conference in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office will join federal law enforcement officers for a press conference Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Assistant United States Attorney Derek A. Shoemake said the briefing stems from “major tax activity in the Pee Dee region.”

Officers from the Internal Revenue Service and Homeland Security Investigations are expected to attend.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach police annex on Mustang Street.

