Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold press conference in Myrtle Beach

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will join federal law enforcement officers for a press conference...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will join federal law enforcement officers for a press conference Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office will join federal law enforcement officers for a press conference Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Assistant United States Attorney Derek A. Shoemake said the briefing stems from “major tax activity in the Pee Dee region.”

Officers from the Internal Revenue Service and Homeland Security Investigations are expected to attend.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach police annex on Mustang Street.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Drivers are asked to avoid part of Higwhay 17 Bypass after this crash on Monday.
Crash causes tractor-trailer to leak fuel off Highway 17 Bypass
Democratic candidate withdraws from Horry County School Board Chair race
Horry County Schools opening options to switch between brick-and-mortar, virtual learning in November
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
.
‘People of employ were in on this:’ Officials say Coral Sands Motel was long-standing issue version
.
New tech helps Pee Dee firefighters extinguish massive blaze
A double homicide is under investigation in Dillon County, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Tuesday...
Authorities investigate after two found dead in vehicle in Dillon County