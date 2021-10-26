Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference, to start play in 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina will soon have a new conference neighbor to the west.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday that the University of Southern Mississippi would be joining as the 13th member of the league.

The Golden Eagles are expected to become full-time members of the Sun Belt no later than July 1, 2023. The school will be leaving Conference-USA, of which it’s a founding member.

“This is a big day for our conference. We are thrilled to welcome The University of Southern Mississippi to the Sun Belt. Southern Miss brings a host of strengths to our conference. They are competitive across all of their sports, have a strong brand and are supported by a great fan base. The electric atmosphere surrounding their games is a tradition we are proud to now be a part of,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner.

The move comes amid reports of the Sun Belt expanding to as many as 16 members, with more schools set to be added as soon as this week.

Fellow C-USA members Marshall and Old Dominion, as well as FCS power James Madison, are other names that have been reported to be target schools for the league’s expansion.

