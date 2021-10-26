Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference, to start play in 2023

Southern Miss, Sun Belt logos
Southern Miss, Sun Belt logos(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina will soon have a new conference neighbor to the west.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday that the University of Southern Mississippi would be joining as the 13th member of the league.

The Golden Eagles are expected to become full-time members of the Sun Belt no later than July 1, 2023. The school will be leaving Conference-USA, of which it’s a founding member.

“This is a big day for our conference. We are thrilled to welcome The University of Southern Mississippi to the Sun Belt. Southern Miss brings a host of strengths to our conference. They are competitive across all of their sports, have a strong brand and are supported by a great fan base. The electric atmosphere surrounding their games is a tradition we are proud to now be a part of,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner.

The move comes amid reports of the Sun Belt expanding to as many as 16 members, with more schools set to be added as soon as this week.

Fellow C-USA members Marshall and Old Dominion, as well as FCS power James Madison, are other names that have been reported to be target schools for the league’s expansion.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Democratic candidate withdraws from Horry County School Board Chair race
Horry County Schools opening options to switch between brick-and-mortar, virtual learning in November

Latest News

East Clarendon 5-star guard Talaysia Cooper and her parents.
East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper commits to South Carolina
CCU's Aja Blount was named as a Preseason All-Sun Belt first-team selection while teammate...
Coastal women’s basketball picked 11th in Sun Belt, Blount and Richardson earn preseason honors
CCU's Essam Mostafa was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt third team.
Coastal men’s basketball picked 7th in Sun Belt, Mostafa earns preseason honors
Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.
Myrtle Beach Bowl tickets on sale now