Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash in the Myrtle Beach area late Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Stafford Drive at around 9:34 p.m.

The wreck involved at least one entrapment, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.

Traffic is currently closed in the area as of around 11:25 p.m. and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting on the scene, while the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

