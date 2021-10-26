Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash in the Myrtle Beach area late Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Stafford Drive at around 9:34 p.m.

The wreck involved at least one entrapment, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.

Traffic is currently closed in the area as of around 11:25 p.m. and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting on the scene, while the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

