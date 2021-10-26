Scammers selling counterfeit tickets for Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scammers are starting to sell counterfeit tickets for the Coastal Carolina Fair, according to fair officials.

Officials say valid fair tickets may only be purchased from the Coastal Carolina Fair website directly or from participating Circle K stations.

“If you purchase tickets in any other manner they are likely to be fraudulent!” fair officials said. “Upgraded ticket scanners at the gates will allow us to reject fraudulent tickets. Please don’t fall victim to unscrupulous individuals. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Please report any suspicious ticket sales to us at info@coastalcarolinafair.org.”

“Please help us stop this illegal activity in the Tricounty area. Remember, funds from the Coastal Carolina Fair support local non profits in our community,” CCF officials said.

