Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Scammers selling counterfeit tickets for Coastal Carolina Fair

.
.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scammers are starting to sell counterfeit tickets for the Coastal Carolina Fair, according to fair officials.

Officials say valid fair tickets may only be purchased from the Coastal Carolina Fair website directly or from participating Circle K stations.

“If you purchase tickets in any other manner they are likely to be fraudulent!” fair officials said. “Upgraded ticket scanners at the gates will allow us to reject fraudulent tickets. Please don’t fall victim to unscrupulous individuals. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Please report any suspicious ticket sales to us at info@coastalcarolinafair.org.”

“Please help us stop this illegal activity in the Tricounty area. Remember, funds from the Coastal Carolina Fair support local non profits in our community,” CCF officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Democratic candidate withdraws from Horry County School Board Chair race
Horry County Schools opening options to switch between brick-and-mortar, virtual learning in November