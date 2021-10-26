Submit a Tip
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.

Investigators say he was lured there by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

