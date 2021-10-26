Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss new flood maps, disaster recovery plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When Myrtle Beach City Council meets at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Tuesday, it will be the first time city leaders will talk about updating the floodplain management zoning.

But before that happens, city council has to adopt the new maps, which will go into effect on Dec. 16.

Homeowners will have a better look at their risk for flooding with the new maps, with the goal being to minimize community flood risks. It’s also to maintain the current National Flood Insurance Program “Class 5″ community rating.

The proposed maps re-classify some coastal property from the VE flood zone to the AE flood zone, which means those residents get a 25% discount on their insurance premiums.

The city’s participation in Community Rating System saves Myrtle Beach residents an estimated $1 million annually in flood insurance premiums.

“The risk isn’t likely to change for homeowners, but if you have a home that is in one of the current flood zones, the flood zone map may change for you. You will need to take a look at that - you may or may not wish to get flood insurance at this stage,” said city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

At the city council meeting, Myrtle Beach leaders will also be talking about Myrtle Beach’s 2021 Disaster Recovery Plan.

The purpose of this plan is to outline framework to help communities in rebuilding after a disaster, increase recovery abilities in regards to future disasters, and provide the coordination necessary for the recovery efforts of the city with other government agencies.

The overall goal is to return populations, infrastructure, and natural cultural resources to pre-disaster or better conditions as quickly as possible.

While local flooding experts applaud the city for the start of this plan, they say there is still work to be done.

“Great first step. I am glad to hear that they hired a consultant to help them form that plan. It doesn’t have the type of detail that Horry County Rising is really looking for in these types of plans. For example - doesn’t really tell us where we are or where we need to be or how we are going to get there,” said April O’Leary, flooding advocate and founder of Horry County Rising.

However, O’Leary says the plan does provide the framework to be able to make those kinds of decisions. She says it’s a good step in the right direction.

