Myrtle Beach announces voting changes for upcoming municipal election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has announced a voting precinct change ahead the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Sea Oats #2 precinct will consolidate with Sea Oats #1 and will vote in the First Baptist Church gymnasium on 4th Avenue North.

The polling places in Myrtle Beach are:

Coastal Lane #1 – Horry County Complex, 1201 21st Avenue North

Coastal Lane #2 – Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street

Dunes #1 – Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Avenue North

Jetport #1 – Fire Station No. 3, 2108 South Kings Highway

Jetport #2 – General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane

Myrtlewood #1 – Myrtle Beach Middle School, 3101 North Oak Street

Myrtlewood #2 – Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Avenue North

Myrtlewood #3 – Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive

Ocean Forest #1 – Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 North Kings Highway

Ocean Forest #2 – Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive

Ocean Forest #3 – First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Avenue North

Sea Oats #1 – Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, 4th Avenue North

Surfside #4 – Lakewood Elementary, 1675 Highway 396

The non-partisan elections are for mayor and three at-large city council seats. Each are three-year terms.

