Myrtle Beach announces voting changes for upcoming municipal election

The city of Myrtle Beach has announced a voting precinct change ahead the municipal election on...
The city of Myrtle Beach has announced a voting precinct change ahead the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has announced a voting precinct change ahead the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Sea Oats #2 precinct will consolidate with Sea Oats #1 and will vote in the First Baptist Church gymnasium on 4th Avenue North.

The polling places in Myrtle Beach are:

  • Coastal Lane #1 – Horry County Complex, 1201 21st Avenue North
  • Coastal Lane #2 – Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street
  • Dunes #1 – Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Avenue North
  • Jetport #1 – Fire Station No. 3, 2108 South Kings Highway
  • Jetport #2 – General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane
  • Myrtlewood #1 – Myrtle Beach Middle School, 3101 North Oak Street
  • Myrtlewood #2 – Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Avenue North
  • Myrtlewood #3 – Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive
  • Ocean Forest #1 – Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 North Kings Highway
  • Ocean Forest #2 – Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive
  • Ocean Forest #3 – First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Avenue North
  • Sea Oats #1 – Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, 4th Avenue North
  • Surfside #4 – Lakewood Elementary, 1675 Highway 396

The non-partisan elections are for mayor and three at-large city council seats. Each are three-year terms.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

