Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: Bill McClure

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Five candidates will try to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach on Nov. 2. WMBF News is giving people a look at the candidates ahead of the election.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bill McClure is an army veteran and retired consultant who has also worked in the auto industry.

He moved to Myrtle Beach from Virginia about seven years ago and began getting involved in his community.

It’s during that time when he realized he wanted to make a change in Myrtle Beach.

McClure explained that his top concern in the city is crime, and says part of the way he hopes to fix it is by keeping police officers on the force.

“As soon as we hire these people, they get their training, they get their certificate and they’re gone. That needs to be addressed,” he said.

McClure says he also feels passionate about controlling development in Myrtle Beach.

“I’m not against growth,” he said. “But I’m against the uncontrolled growth. And the reason for that [is] we are growing so quick and not thinking about what’s going to be needed two years from now and five years from now.”

McClure believes the growth the city has seen could also impact public safety. He also thinks the city needs another hospital in addition to Grand Strand Medical Center.

“You can go over there, and you’re going to see people waiting a long time in the emergency room,” he said. “It’s not the staff’s fault. It’s not the doctors’ fault. It’s the fact that there’s only so much room and so much capacity. We need to be thinking about that.”

If elected, McClure says he’d like to see changes to the way the community appearance board operates, so that business owners don’t have to go to the board every time they want to make a change, even a small one.

“Government regulation, it’s horrendous,” he said. “Some of it is absolutely necessary, but some of it is not necessary. What I would want the city to do is get out of the way of small business. Let them do what they know how to do best.”

WMBF News reached out to all five candidates for interviews. Four provided us with interviews ahead of the election. Gene Ho’s campaign manager declined to schedule one with WMBF News.

