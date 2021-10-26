Submit a Tip
L.W. Paul Living History Farm will host their corn and costume event this Saturday

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take a step back in time at L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway! This Saturday, they’ll host their corn and costume event. The fun kicks off at 9am.

Kids are invited to dress as farmers and participate in the costume contest. Each participant will need to share their favorite crop grown in Horry County. We loved learning all about corn. From how grits are made to making cornbread in this week’s “Hey, Eric do my Job!”

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

