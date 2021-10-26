How to with Halleyween: The Vampire Facial at Touch Med Spa
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spooky season is upon us! Naturally, the Vampire Facial at Touch Med Spa really brought out the vampire in us. It had us thirsting to know more.
What is a Vampire Facial? Does it work on actual vampires? We gave it a try and get all the details on what to expect during and after a treatment.
Come along with us for How to with “Halleyween!”
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am. Catch How to with Halley every Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.