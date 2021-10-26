Horry County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to check where sex offenders live ahead of Halloween

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officials are urging parents to be cautious this Halloween.

They’re encouraging them to use the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s online resource that allows parents to find out whether any sex offenders live near where their kids will be trick-or-treating.

“Not only at Halloween, but throughout the year, we find it very important to be aware of where sex offenders are,” Sgt. Keely Hucks with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hucks said parents have access to see where sex offenders near them live. They can find out through the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

“Parents can actually get on there and search their address along with other relatives’ addresses and be aware of where those offenders are living at,” she said.

When you type in an address, the website will show how many sex offenders live within a few miles of that home.

That way, parents can know which doors to avoid on Halloween.

Parents can also sign up to get alerts year-round.

“They can go to our website and sign up for email alerts,” Hucks said. “They just have to register an address and their email. Once an offender moves into their neighborhood, they will be alerted through email about that offender moving in.”

Hucks has some other tips for any parents ahead of Halloween.

“We suggest that parents stay with their children. Don’t let them go alone trick-or-treating. Stay with them. Go to neighborhoods that are well-lit,” she said.

Click here to access the sex offender registry.

