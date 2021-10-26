FIRST ALERT: Cooler and breezy Tuesday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of the cold front will be felt across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today with winds out of the northwest providing cooler temperatures throughout the day.

Clear skies, breezy winds and cooler temperatures today. (WMBF)

Sunny skies will return today as highs climb into the lower 70s. Winds will be gusty up to 20-25 mph at times throughout the day today. Not only will we feel the effects of the cold front today, but one of the coolest nights of the week arrives tonight as temperatures drop down into the mid-upper 40s!

We're looking at a colder night tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s on the beaches. (WMBF)

After a cool start on Wednesday, additional sunshine continues for the afternoon hours with even cooler weather as highs just barely touch 70°. We will remain under clear skies for Wednesday before we turn our attention to our next weather maker.

Our next big weather maker comes in on Thursday with showers and storms at 70%. The best rain chances come LATE in the day on Thursday and into the overnight hours. (WMBF)

The next chance of rain arrives Thursday afternoon and evening as a stronger cold front moves into the region. The latest model data continues to push the heaviest rain later in the day on Thursday. Rain chances will increase through the day with rain and even thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds will be likely as well. Rainfall has the potential to reach around an inch in many areas.

The fall like weekend will be a nice forecast for Halloween plans! (WMBF)

The end of the week and the Halloween weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies and the risk of a little mist and drizzle at times Friday and Saturday along with mostly cloudy skies, a gusty breeze and cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Halloween Day looks to see a return to sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 70.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.