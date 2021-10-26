Coroner’s office confirms crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard was deadly

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a crash late Monday night in the Carolina Forest area, officials said.

Crews were called around 9:34 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle accident at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Stafford Drive.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the wreck involved at least one entrapment.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed Tuesday afternoon the crash was fatal.

Willard said the victim’s name will be released when appropriate next of kin are notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

