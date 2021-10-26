Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner’s office confirms crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard was deadly

One person was killed in a crash late Monday night in the Carolina Forest area, officials said.
One person was killed in a crash late Monday night in the Carolina Forest area, officials said.(Source: HCFR)
By Nick Doria
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a crash late Monday night in the Carolina Forest area, officials said.

Crews were called around 9:34 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle accident at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Stafford Drive.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the wreck involved at least one entrapment.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed Tuesday afternoon the crash was fatal.

Willard said the victim’s name will be released when appropriate next of kin are notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Drivers are asked to avoid part of Higwhay 17 Bypass after this crash on Monday.
Crash causes tractor-trailer to leak fuel off Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
.
‘People of employ were in on this:’ Officials say Coral Sands Motel was long-standing issue version
.
New tech helps Pee Dee firefighters extinguish massive blaze
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction