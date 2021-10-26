Submit a Tip
Biden sued over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Oct. 25, 2021
(AP) - Ohio’s top lawyer has filed suit against the Biden administration seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that was reversed earlier this month.

The action by Republican Attorney Dave Yost was joined by 11 other states.

It says new federal regulations at the Department of Health and Human Services that return the Title X federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration prevents states from determining violations of a federal prohibition on clinics using taxpayer money for abortions.

Former President Donald Trump set the ban in 2019.

