The B-12 Store is now open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The B-12 Store announces the newest premier boutique for wellness injections has arrived in the area, this store is conveniently located next to Bed, Bath and Beyond in the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach. At The B-12 Store, the focus is dedication to your health and well-being, while making you comfortable in the process. The B-12 Store will offer preventative care for people of all ages, in the form of vitamin injections. Whether you are feeling run down, have a specific ailment to target, or could just use some pep in your step, The B-12 Store has an injection for you. Vitamin injections are a beneficial way to avoid nutrient loss by delivering them directly into your bloodstream, resulting in a 90-100% absorption. Vitamin B12 injections are one of the most popular and beneficial formulas available. Other types of injections, based on needs, will be available to help things such as:

Managing your blood sugar

Supporting your immune system

Increasing your stamina and energy

Reducing inflammation

Improving your gastrointestinal health

Decreasing your anxiety and stress

Walk-in’s at our store are always welcome or you may book an appointment online. Upon arrival you’ll see one of our highly trained staff members, who are LPN’s that will administer all injections. Another option is to select from our products that shipping directly for you to administrator yourself! You can buy our injections from the comfort of your own home and they will be shipped directly to you for self-administration, just call the store to arrange your purchase. We strive to make health and the benefits of it conveniently attainable for everyone. Egypt Hughes, local Owner and Operator said, “I am super excited to bring a new style of health and wellness with our injectables boutique store into the Coastal Grand mall!” Hughes continued “the primary goal is to offer customers a great place to come and to get help people with our amazing injectable products.” The B-12 Store is your trusted team of experts in vitamin injectables with a strong passion for helping people in the Carolinas live “the best and healthiest version of their life.”

