Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities investigate after two found dead in vehicle in Dillon County

A double homicide is under investigation in Dillon County, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Tuesday...
A double homicide is under investigation in Dillon County, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Tuesday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A double homicide is under investigation in Dillon County, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Tuesday morning.

According to Pernell, two people were found dead inside a vehicle off Pee Dee Church Road.

Pernell added the State Law Enforcement Division is helping the sheriff’s office investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Drivers are asked to avoid part of Higwhay 17 Bypass after this crash on Monday.
Crash causes tractor-trailer to leak fuel off Highway 17 Bypass
Democratic candidate withdraws from Horry County School Board Chair race
Horry County Schools opening options to switch between brick-and-mortar, virtual learning in November
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
.
‘People of employ were in on this:’ Officials say Coral Sands Motel was long-standing issue version
.
New tech helps Pee Dee firefighters extinguish massive blaze
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will join federal law enforcement officers for a press conference...
U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold press conference in Myrtle Beach