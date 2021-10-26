Authorities investigate after two found dead in vehicle in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A double homicide is under investigation in Dillon County, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Tuesday morning.

According to Pernell, two people were found dead inside a vehicle off Pee Dee Church Road.

Pernell added the State Law Enforcement Division is helping the sheriff’s office investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

