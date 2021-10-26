Submit a Tip
The 37th Annual Taste of the Town is happening on Tuesday, November 2nd

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re a foodie, Taste of the Town should be on the agenda!

Now in their 37th year, you’ll have the opportunity to taste test several different locally owned restaurants from across the Grand Strand. It’s all happening on Tuesday, November 2nd from 4-10pm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Proceeds will benefit St. Andrew Catholic School. For tickets, you can visit TOTMB.ORG

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

