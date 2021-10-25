Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tidelands Health doctors expect initial spike in flu cases this year

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Unlike last year, doctors at Tidelands Health say they expect an initial spike in flu cases this year.

According to Tidelands Health experts, the lack of an initial spike last year was largely because everyone was still masked up. However, many masking restrictions are relaxed this year.

With people letting their guard down a little more, a spike in the number of cases throughout the flu season is expected. Doctors say the best way to prevent getting sick is by receiving the flu vaccine, but there are some other measures you will want to take as well.

“Make sure that doesn’t spread in the community, and again what we have been doing in the last year with mask and hand sanitizer is going to help prevent it from continuing into the next season as well,” said Dr. Sean Nguyen, a family medicine physician with Tidelands Health.

This year, many people are asking whether they can receive both the COVID019 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time.

“The FDA says you can get both shots at the same time, if you’re strong enough in the same arm or separate arms. We are OK even if they want to wait a week. The important thing is just getting both vaccines. I leave it up to the patients, but you can get both of them,” said Nguyen.

If you are looking to get a flu shot, now is the time to do it.

You can come to any Tidelands Health location or any local pharmacy the receive the shot.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll
Homes along Cox Ferry Road exemplify the current minimum setback requirement in Horry County of...
Realtors ask Horry County to slow down on possible setback ordinance

Latest News

Tidelands Health doctors expect initial spike in flu cases this year
Tidelands Health doctors expect initial spike in flu cases this year
A nurse draws a dose of a COVID vaccine during in clinic in Prosperity on Sept. 4, 2021
DHEC recommends COVID boosters for eligible South Carolinians following CDC clearance
Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Lancaster mom overcomes the odds following battle with COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 positive cases below 5 percent in North Carolina