State campaign urges people not to drink and drive as holidays approach

North Carolina State Trooper
North Carolina State Trooper
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) - Halloween is just days away and highway patrol is urging drivers to make plans now to celebrate the day safely.

The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign kicked off statewide Monday and runs through Halloween weekend.

Troopers will be paying extra attention to signs of impaired driving and will be conducting patrols and checkpoints throughout the week.

Highway Patrol advises making party plans in advance including designating a driver, using a ride-sharing device or taxi or staying in a safe location if you plan to drink alcohol.

They say one bad decision can lead to life-changing consequences.

“Have a good time but let’s just be responsible about how we carry ourselves this weekend when it comes to alcohol usage and drinking and operating a vehicle. Just don’t do something that you’re going to wake up and regret tomorrow morning for one night of fun.”

Rico Stephens, Master Trooper NC Highway Patrol

Troopers advise wearing costumes that are visible to drivers if you plan to be out on foot, and to keep children away from roadways.

