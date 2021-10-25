Snapchat video lands local hunter in jail over illegally killed gator

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man learned that Georgia’s hunting laws have some teeth when it comes to alligators.

Tattled on by a Snapchat video, Brock Sherman Devore was arrested Sunday and booked into Burke County jail, where he remained Monday. He’s charged with hunting alligators out of season, hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road and hunting without permission, according to jail records.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Ben Payne, the arresting officer, said he was tipped off to illegal hunting by an anonymous text message. He said it showed a video of a man posing with a dead alligator.

Payne said he knew where it happened and where Devore’s hunting camp was, so he went there and learned that the incident happened Saturday afternoon in Burke County. In fact, he said he found the rifle and the dead alligator.

Payne explained that while alligators are dangerous, they’re also somewhat protected.

There’s a limited hunting season for the reptiles — this year it was from Aug. 20 to Oct. 4 — and even during that season, you can only hunt them if you have one of the limited number of special tags. The tags are awarded through a lottery system, and it takes five or six years to earn a tag, according to Payne.

Payne says the alligator numbers are at a good level right now. While it’s possible that agencies may allow more to be harvested in the future, there are restrictions for now.

Payne said killing the alligator wasn’t Devore’s only bad decision. He shot the alligator in a private body of water and did it from a public road, Payne said.

Devore’s bond was set at $2,650.

