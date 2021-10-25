S.C. man indicted for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man has been indicted on three felony charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol breach.

George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, is accused of assaulting a police officer, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding for his role in the Capitol riot during Congress’s meeting to ascertain and count the votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to acting United States Attorney for the District of SC, M. Rhett Dehart.

Investigators say Tenney posted this on Facebook prior to January 6:

“It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building [sic] and [C]ongress if the electoral votes don’t go right. We are forming plans for every scenario.”

Tenney, along with Darrell Youngers, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, was captured on camera as they moved through the building on January 6. They entered through the Senate Wing Door and made their way to the East Rotunda Doors where Tenney tried to force the doors open, according to investigators.

Police officers tried to keep the doors closed but Tenney is said to have helped other accused rioters get into the building. He is also accused of grabbing an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locking arms with a Capitol Police officer and pushing another officer, according to Dehart.

After those events, investigators say Tenney and Youngers retreated to the Rotunda.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Greenville office and the Metropolitan Police Department along with assistance from the Capitol Police.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

More than 650 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the January 6th incident, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

