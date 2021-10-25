‘People of employ were in on this:’ Officials say Coral Sands Motel was long-standing issue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand has one less motel. Myrtle Beach Police and the 15th Circuit Solicitor asked a judge for a temporary injunction to shut down the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard after it was declared a nuisance business.

Myrtle Beach Police said the Coral Sands Motel has been an issue for them for quite some time, and even had conversations with management as far back as 2018.

After none of the issues went away, a formal investigation into the motel started in March of this year. The investigation lead to a court hearing in September.

The court decided the volume of calls related to drugs and overdoses was “alarming.”

Police also said during the investigation they found employees accepted drugs or sex acts in return for discounted rates on rooms. They also found employees let people rent rooms for the sole intention of selling drugs.

The Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach will be shut down for a year after police determined employees would give room discounts in exchange for sex acts and drugs. Hear from the city and the solicitor on what happened to get to this point on @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/0whvJWQMJB — Katherine Phillips WMBF (@KatPhillipsTV) October 25, 2021

“People of employ were actually in on this. It would be one thing if people were just coming in smoking crack and doing heroin for the weekend and you didn’t know anything about it, but to have the business included in that,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

Richardson said usually they prefer the city resolve these types of issues without a court, but in this situation they had to step in.

The motel will stay closed for one year, and will be at risk of being shut down again if the problems persist.

City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said they know closing one motel won’t make the problem disappear and said the city is working on fixing these issues without a court.

“I think the business community, the residents they’re all concerned with how we look and function and we need to make sure that we’re doing the right things for the community’s, overall economy’s betterment,” Kruea said.

WMBF News requested to see the case presented by the Myrtle Beach Police Department in front of a judge, but the Horry County Clerk of Court said they are still working on obtaining it and redacting certain parts. WMBF also asked MBPD how many calls the department made to the motel, but they have not responded yet.

Management at the motel did not respond to WMBF requests.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.