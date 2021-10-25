Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pee Dee firefighters use thermal drone to fight fire from above

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters got some help from above as they fought a fire at Darlington Shredding recycling plant last Friday.

Darlington Shredding went up in smoke last Friday around 8 a.m.

Darlington County Unified Fire District called in 17 surrounding agencies to help extinguish the flames.

“We got on the scene and found out it was a very large fire that had progressed very quickly, our main goal was to contain the fire and eventually extinguish it,” Deputy Fire Chief John Shoemake said.

West Florence Fire and Rescue was one of the responding agencies.

The department was able to use its new aerial drone for the first time.

West Florence Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Fails said the drone uses thermal imaging to see hot spots so they can identify where the fire is spreading.

“It allows the incident commanders to make those tactical decisions to be able to put those resources where there resources can be best used versus just spraying a bunch of water when it may not be doing any good”

Fails said the drone saved firefighters nearly eight hours on the scene.

He said without the drone they likely would’ve been fighting the fire well into the weekend.

“This is really the first major incident we’ve flown on, we basically flew all day with them and they were able to use the footage and the live stream to be able to look and say we need to change these or be over here,” Fails said.

Chief Shoemake said a fire of this size takes a huge effort to extinguish.

Shoemake is thankful to have had wonderful resources and manpower nearby....

“I just want to say I truly appreciate all the help we got not only from West Florence Fire Department but all of the departments in the area and our state mobilization to assist our guys and our crews with some relief,” Shoemake said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
A man has charged after police seized a crossbow, drugs, and stolen property from a Longs area...
Man charged after police seize crossbow, drugs, cash, from Longs area home
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll

Latest News

.
New tech helps Pee Dee firefighters extinguish massive blaze
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
‘People of employee were in on this:’ Officials say Coral Sands Motel was long-standing issue
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is running for her second term.
Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: Brenda Bethune
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston, MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center