FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence County that left one person hurt.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Country Lane.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Joye added.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

