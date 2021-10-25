Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: Brenda Bethune

Five candidates will try to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach on November 2. WMBF News is giving people a look at the candidates ahead of the election.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Brenda Bethune won the 2017 mayoral election to take over the spot John Rhodes previously held.

Now she’s running for her second term and says cracking down on crime and focusing on public safety are her top priorities if re-elected.

“Four years in a row, our crime has been down double digits,” Bethune said. “That’s our violent crimes, our part one crimes.”

Bethune says part of keeping the community safe is keeping police officers on staff.

She hopes to improve that over the next four years.

“Not only do we want the Myrtle Beach Police Department to be a great place where people want to come to work, we want it to be a place where they want to stay and grow in their career,” Bethune said.

During Bethune’s time as mayor, one of her priorities has been downtown revitalization. Mashburn Construction and the Grand Strand Brewing Company opened in the Arts and Innovation District as part of that effort.

The mayor says she hopes to continue work on that area if she’s re-elected.

“A lot of people think that that’s for our tourists, but it’s not,” Bethune said. “It’s really an investment in our residents and in our business community. Because when we have a thriving, vibrant downtown, that’s good for the entire community. Not just that one area.”

She also has a message for anyone who might be on the fence about voting for her.

“I have the demeanor that is right for this job. I’m a hard worker. I put in a lot of hours – more than I probably should – but it’s because I’m passionate and because I do want to make a difference,” Bethune said.

