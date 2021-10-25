Submit a Tip
Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father denied parole

Daniel Green (left), convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father nearly 30 years ago, will remain in prison after being denied parole.(Source: WRAL)
By Amanda Lamb
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - The man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father nearly 30 years ago will remain in prison after being denied parole, state officials said Friday.

The hearing was the first time in 28 years that Daniel Green, who’s been in prison since his arrest in 1993, was eligible for parole.

Three people, including his attorney, Christine Mumma, spoke to the head of the Parole Commission last month on his behalf. She was joined by Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, the president of the North Carolina NAACP, and a pastor who says he was convinced to get involved after watching the Capitol Broadcasting docu-series “Moment of Truth” about the case.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Spearman, who has been waging a lonely protest outside the Executive Mansion for weeks seeking pardons for two men whose convictions were overturned, said he wasn’t surprised Green was denied parole.

“When I had the opportunity to have some dialogue with the parole board, I said to them to the effect that I would strongly encourage them to look at Daniel’s situation through a different set of eyes,” he said.

Spearman said he has grown close to Green during the process, and he even offered for Green to stay at his home if he were paroled.

“We have developed a very, very close relationship, which causes me to embrace him and all of the misgivings and misunderstandings that he’s had to experience during his time behind the walls,” he said.

Green admits that he helped his co-defendant and best friend at the time, Larry Demery, get rid of James Jordan’s body, but Green has maintained that he wasn’t there when Jordan was killed.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 WRAL/WMBF. All rights reserved.

