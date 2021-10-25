Submit a Tip
Man charged after police seize crossbow, drugs, cash, from Longs area home

A man has charged after police seized a crossbow, drugs, and stolen property from a Longs area...
A man has charged after police seized a crossbow, drugs, and stolen property from a Longs area home.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A joint investigation into stolen property has led to the arrest of a Longs man on multiple charges, according to authorities.

The Horry County police narcotics, street crimes and property crimes units, along with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, served a search warrant on Kids Lane on Oct. 6 after reports of stolen property in a home.

Authorities say the following items were seized from the home:

  • Crack cocaine – 16 grams
  • Suboxone strips – 16 doses
  • Cocaine – 22 grams
  • Long guns
  • Crossbow
  • $4,002

Henry Mumford, 25, of Longs, is charged with possession of schedule I-V drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking crack cocaine.

Henry Mumford
Henry Mumford(Source: JRLDC)

The investigation into the stolen items found at the home is ongoing, authorities said.

To report a crime tip, call 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.

