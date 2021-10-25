Horry County Schools opening options to switch between brick-and-mortar, virtual learning in November

Submit a Tip
Democratic candidate withdraws from Horry County School Board Chair race
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools will soon allow K-12 students to change their learning methods for the upcoming second semester.

In a presentation presented by the district’s school board on Monday, HCS announced that a window for virtual students to return to brick-and-mortar learning will open from Nov. 10-19.

The window for students already learning via brick-and-mortar who wish to go virtual will be open from Nov. 29-Dec. 8, the week after the district’s Thanksgiving break. All decisions for the second semester will be final.

HCS will then create schedules for students changing learning methods through December and January, leading up to the start of the second semester on Jan. 18.

The district will also have a limited number of spots available on the virtual program due to Provisio 1.103 in the South Carolina state budget, which states districts have up to 5% of total students enrolled in virtual learning.

The number of students who move back to brick-and-mortar learning will determine how many spots are available, officials said. That number is scheduled to be available by Nov. 29.

Teacher assignments are also subject to change as a result of enrollment decisions.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox will have more from Monday’s meeting on WMBF News at 11.

