Homicide investigation underway in Marion County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in the Zion community of Marion County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Details on the incident are limited at this time, but deputies do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

More information is expected to be released later Monday.

