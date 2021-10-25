Halloween Costumes at Imaginations in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Imaginations has just about anything you can think of when putting together the perfect Halloween costume. From scary to funny, unique to creative, you won’t have any trouble finding something here.

We loved trying on some of their different looks, learning about the most popular costumes this year, and so much more!

Come along with us.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.