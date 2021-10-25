FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers early today, cloudy skies to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re beginning the new work week with cloudy skies and increasing rain chances as a developing low pressure just off shore continues to pull in moisture around it this morning. Clouds remain in the forecast through the early afternoon hours and rain chances will remain the highest near the beaches at 60%. The further inland you go, the lower the rain chance and more isolated the showers will be.

Showers continue through the morning hours today. (WMBF)

Rain chances will be at their highest before 10 AM. As we head into the lunch hour, the rain chances will begin to fall quickly, while the clouds remain thick through the middle of the day.

The best rain chance comes early with just an isolated shower later this afternoon. (WMBF)

It won’t be until the afternoon hours where we start to see some of the cloud cover clear out. Partly cloudy skies will return by this evening as highs touch the upper 70s to lower 80s inland.

Our chance for a strong to severe storm today is limited after the morning rain we will see early. (WMBF)

The actual cold front will not swing through our area under later tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Not only is our severe weather threat with that cold front even lower now, the rain associated with that front looks limited. Any chance of a strong storm or two will start to fall apart due to the morning showers and storms will we will see this morning. It’s simply going to be too much for our atmosphere to recover after the showers this AM.

Thursday brings another round of showers and storms at 60%. (WMBF)

Tuesday will be cooler thanks to the passage of the cold front. Highs will fall into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Our next rain chances will come with widespread showers and storms on Thursday. We’ll hold onto a 60% chance of showers and storms. A strong storm or two may be possible Thursday afternoon as the cut-off low swings through the Carolinas. Temperatures behind that cold front and system will fall even further with temperatures in the 60s for the upcoming weekend!

