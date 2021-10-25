Family of bingo hall shooting victims satisfied with sentence for convicted killer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of the two men who died in an Horry County bingo hall two years ago is glad to hear the man responsible for taking those lives will never see the outside of a prison.

Derrick Rivera was sentenced Friday to two life sentences for shooting and killing Steve and Sparky Johnson back in 2019.

Steve’s daughter and Sparky’s sister Christi Brunson says the family is satisfied with the sentence.

“In the end, justice prevailed, and we are so elated,” Brunson said. “We have shed many, many, many, many tears over this. But our tears Friday were tears of joy.”

Brunson says she stayed away from news reports and articles about the passing of her father and brother, so last week during the trial was the first time she heard the gruesome details of the incident.

“It was tough. I’ll say. It was tough on my mom. It was tough on my kids,” Brunson said.

In addition to Rivera’s life sentence, Bradford Britton, the man who drove Rivera to the bingo hall pled guilty last week to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. He hasn’t been sentenced yet.

Even though the trial finished the way Brunson was hoping it would, she says she can’t help but feel sorry for the families of the men who took her family members’ lives.

“It’s sad because Rivera’s mom and Britton’s mom have lost their sons as well to a certain extent,” Brunson said. “All in something stupid that did not have to happen.”

Brunson says Waccamaw Bingo will not reopen elsewhere. That chapter of the family’s life is over now.

But Brunson says she’s so grateful to all those who played bingo at the bingo hall because of the way they supported her family after the shooting.

Brunson has one message she wants all those supporters to hear.

“I want them to know that as much as they loved or cared for my dad and my brother for all those years, my dad and brother loved them as well and had a special place in their heart for them.”

Brunson says she’s also grateful to all the law enforcement officials who made sure justice was served.

