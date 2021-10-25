Submit a Tip
Facebook yanks Bolsonaro video claiming vaccines cause AIDS

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have removed from their platforms a live broadcast that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro delivered in which he said people in the U.K. who have received two coronavirus vaccine doses are developing AIDS faster than expected.

Facebook’s press office confirmed the content was removed Sunday night because it violated policy regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The claim was among the most bizarre that the president, who contracted the virus last year and remains unvaccinated, has made about COVID-19 immunization to date.

He spent months sowing doubt about vaccines, especially the one produced by Chinese firm Sinovac.

