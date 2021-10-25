Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina
The USGS reports it was a 2.2 magnitude that hit about 12:40 p.m.
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was reported Monday afternoon in Jenkinsville, South Carolina.
Jenkinsville is about 19 miles from Newberry and 28 miles from Columbia.
Several earthquakes have been reported in the state this year.
