Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina

The USGS reports it was a 2.2 magnitude that hit about 12:40 p.m.
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was reported Monday afternoon in Jenkinsville, South Carolina.

The USGS reports it was a 2.2 magnitude that hit about 12:40 p.m.

Jenkinsville is about 19 miles from Newberry and 28 miles from Columbia.

Several earthquakes have been reported in the state this year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll
Homes along Cox Ferry Road exemplify the current minimum setback requirement in Horry County of...
Realtors ask Horry County to slow down on possible setback ordinance

Latest News

.
Horry County considers setback requirements for road widening
A body was found during a missing persons search Monday in Robeson County, according to the...
Body found during missing persons search in Robeson County
First lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Monday afternoon is part...
Charleston’s Hollings Cancer Center prepares for visit from first lady Dr. Jill Biden
First responders are working a two-vehicle crash with injuries Monday in the Green Sea community.
Crash blocks roadway in Green Sea area, one sent to hospital