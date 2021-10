MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 3rd annual ‘Best of the Beach Balls Meatball Challenge’ is happening Saturday, October 30th from 11am-3pm.

Champion Autism Network is hosting this meatball challenge.

This will be a fun event and come hungry to enjoy some meatballs.

Learn more about the event in the interview above!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.