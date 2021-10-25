Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle accident happened at around 4 p.m. Monday at 9094 Ocean Highway, just south of South Causeway Road.

Officials said three people were seriously injured in the crash, and all three had to be extracted. One of those hurt was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two others were listed as being in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 17 and instead take Kings River Road.

FOLLOW UP. @MidwayFireResQ on location at 9094 Ocean Highway, just south of South Causeway for a head on vehicle crash. 1 extricated and transported. 2 Active Extrications on-going. pic.twitter.com/DBpAdrvMzc — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) October 25, 2021

Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the Georgetown Fire Department and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District assisted crews during the crash.

